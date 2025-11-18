Airdrie man charged with voyeurism after secretly filming women and girls in Calgary stores

Calgary police have charged a 25-year-old Airdrie man with three counts of voyeurism after he allegedly filmed a woman and two girls without their consent at two local stores.The first incident occurred on June 30, at Sport Chek on Macleod Tr. S. A young girl entering a fitting room noticed a cellphone being slid under the door toward her. She immediately alerted her mother, who contacted store staff and then police.A second incident took place on July 19, at Winners on Northland Dr. N.W. A woman discovered a cellphone on the fitting room floor pointing toward her. When she opened the door, she saw a man fleeing the store. CCTV footage from both stores showed the suspect appearing to follow and film a young girl for several minutes.Police later identified the suspect as Benjamin Ryan Turcotte of Airdrie..A search of his residence on Nov. 11, resulted in the seizure of seven cellphones, a hard drive, and other electronic devices.Turcotte is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.