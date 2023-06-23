Canmore RCMP

Authorities responded Thursday evening to a report of a missing toddler at a campground south of Canmore.

 Courtesy CBC/Radio-Canada

Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a motorcycle ran into the back of another vehicle — killing a woman— while trying to get away from an officer on Thursday. 

A member of Alberta RCMP Traffic — Airdrie was travelling northbound on Hwy. 2 about three-km south of Airdrie when he was passed by a northbound motorcycle at a high rate of speed, according to a Thursday press release.

(2) comments

nocows
nocows

If the dude survives, it's time for crowbar hotel. Now the idiot gets free health care, while trying to heal up.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Play stupid games win stupid prizes. And now this as#HOLE KILLED someone that had nothing to do with this. Just a innocent person minding their business and then an idiot knowing the are breaking the law and trying to get away with it. If you want to play with your life do it on a race course not on one of the busiest highways in Alberta.

