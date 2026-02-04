Airdrie pizza joint caught up in Alberta independence petition debate

CALGARY — Pauls Pizza in Airdrie has become the latest business drawn into Alberta’s increasingly heated independence debate after allowing petition canvassers to collect signatures inside the restaurant.The popular pizzeria began hosting a Stay Free Alberta petition signature station on January 26, setting up canvassers in a section of the establishment that does not interfere with operations or customers.The move quickly sparked backlash online, alongside vocal support from Alberta independence advocates.“We came and signed yesterday! Then had the steak sandwich special and ordered two pizzas! Best pizza around — thanks for supporting Alberta independence!” one Facebook user said.Another supporter wrote, “I eat at your establishment at least a couple times a week. I signed the petition there. Great food, friendly staff, great venue. The lovely people collecting signatures don’t bother a single person… There are a lot of us that are very in favour of separation, for the betterment of Albertans.”Others, however, were quick to criticize the move and vowed to stop supporting the business.“For what it’s worth, Pauls Pizza has seen the last nickel out of me. I don’t support separatists or traitors to Canada,” a commenter wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page..“Hey Canadians. Let’s shut Pauls Pizza in Airdrie down. Some people say they are rat infested. Some people say.” another critic wrote on X.Pauls Pizza operates three locations — one in Airdrie and two in Calgary — and is well known in the area for its pizza, holding a 4.4-star rating on Google Reviews, based on more than 2,600 reviews.Hamdi Elsaghir, the restaurant’s main owner, said the decision to host the petition was rooted in principle rather than ideology.“We just allowed them to set up a spot to collect signatures,” Elsaghir said, adding that some critics have been calling her and her business “traitors” and that “we’re committing high treason.”“Some people are against it, some people are for it. We’ve been getting a lot of harassment online because of it.”Elsaghir said the business itself is not taking an official position on Alberta independence.“We just want people to decide for themselves,” she said.“All we’re doing is allowing people to exercise their democratic rights in a safe environment.”.On January 30, Pauls Pizza posted a statement on its Facebook page describing harassment and threats it said followed the decision to host the canvassers.“I have people wanting to fight me (not the first time), being called a thief, traitor, etc.,” the post read.“Dozens of people crying and trying to cancel me (for the millionth time). Being told to go back to my own country (I was born and raised in Alberta)... All because I allowed Free Alberta signatures to take place in my business (and it was held in our stairway so that it didn't impede any of our customers’ dine-in experiences).”The post added the restaurant had seen an increase in clientele and expected the same thing in the coming days..On February 2, a lone protester was seen outside the shopping centre where the Airdrie location operates, holding a sign reading “Forever Canadian” in both English and French.Political commentators and activists also weighed in online..Alberta independence advocate Jon Alberta Patriot wrote on X that his “next pizza will be from Paul’s Pizza,” pledging support for the business.The account Unscrew the News said it drove from Calgary to Airdrie after hearing the restaurant was “getting a hard time for taking petition signatures.”Support has also come from beyond Alberta.Elsaghir said one supporter from the Yukon called the restaurant and purchased $400 worth of gift cards to distribute to friends and family.“He’s not even Albertan, and he supports us,” she said.At present, the petition station is limited to the Airdrie location.Elsaghir said she would consider whether to expand the initiative to the Calgary locations later.“We’ll see how things go,” she said, noting the Airdrie location has a more conservative customer base.