News

Airdrie pizza joint caught up in Alberta independence petition debate

Pauls Pizza in Airdrie has become the latest business drawn into Alberta’s increasingly heated independence debate after allowing petition canvassers to collect signatures inside the restaurant.
Pauls Pizza in Airdrie has become the latest business drawn into Alberta’s increasingly heated independence debate after allowing petition canvassers to collect signatures inside the restaurant.Courtesy of Google Maps
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Unscrew The News
Alberta independence refrendum
Stay Free Alberta
pauls pizza
hamdi elsaghir
jon alberta patriot

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news