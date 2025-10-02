Airdrie RCMP link local bank robbery to wider crime spree

RCMP are asking the public for help after an armed robbery at a Servus Credit Union in Airdrie is now believed to be tied to other heists across Alberta.On Sept. 27, a masked man entered the credit union on Main Street South and threatened a cashier while demanding cash. Police say he concealed his face with a blue surgical mask and later changed into a white shirt and white hat.Investigators believe the suspect may also be behind two other recent armed robberies — one in Red Deer on Sept. 25 and another in Banff on Wednesday. Mounties say the suspect’s physical appearance, clothing, and methods point to a single offender.Airdrie RCMP are asking residents with dashcam or home security footage from around the Servus Credit Union between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., or from the Morningside community between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., to review their recordings and submit anything that could aid the investigation.Anyone with information can call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through P3Tips.com or the P3 Tips app..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.