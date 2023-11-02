Airdrie RCMP officer cleared after shooting suicidal woman charging him with knife

Moments after being shot seven times by an RCMP officer, a suicidal woman pleaded with him to "let her die."A report released Thursday by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) cleared the officer of any wrongdoing during the February 12 2023 incident."At approximately 1:50 p.m. on February 12 2023, Calgary Police Services (CPS) received a 9-1-1 call about the affected person (AP). The caller was concerned that she was suicidal. RCMP officers responded to an area east of Calgary and a CPS helicopter went to assist," reads the ASIRT report."At 3:35 p.m., the witness officer (WO) located the AP in her vehicle on the side of Highway 564. The AP sped off and the WO followed. The CPS helicopter located the AP and the WO shortly after and began to record the incident."The reported noted speeds during the pursuit hit 175 km/h, with the woman often driving in the wrong lane forcing other motorists off the road..RCMP eventually used a spike belt along Hwy. 21, bringing the woman's car to a stop at 3:52 p.m.The woman jumped out of her car holding a knife in her left hand and a beer in her right, the report reads..As an RCMP officer yelled "Drop the knife," the woman suddenly charged him."As she was running, the (woman) said, “I’m going to f------ kill you!” The (officer) said “drop the knife” repeatedly. He then moved backwards and drew a handgun and then a Taser.The woman then tried to get into the police truck. .As the woman entered the police truck, the officer fired his Taser. The woman then charged the officer."The woman again said, “I’m going to f------ kill you!” The officer then fired seven shots at 3:53 p.m., hitting the woman and causing her to fall to the road and drop her knife," reads the reports.EMS arrived shortly after and STARS transported the woman to hospital with seven gunshot wounds to her chest, midsection, arms and legs. She required surgeries and stayed in the hospital for some time.ASIRT investigators interviewed the woman on February 28, 2023. She told them that she was suicidal on February 12. "Initially she planned to find a semi-truck to run her over. After (an officer) had stopped chasing her, she turned around to reengage with the police. She drove over the tire deflation device and then pulled over," reads the report."Before she left her vehicle, she grabbed a knife because she thought that the police would not shoot her unless she had something. She left her vehicle and walked fast toward the (officer), saying something like 'just hit me' or 'shoot me.'""The police officers provided her with medical attention immediately. She asked them to let her die. The (woman) said it was her goal to die and she did not want to hurt any police officers."ASIRT said the officer "was assisting on a call that evolved as time went on. It started as a welfare check, became a serious dangerous driving investigation, and ended with dealing with an assaultive person. The officer’s actions throughout were required or authorized by law and he acted on reasonable grounds."