Airdrie shooting leaves one seriously injured, two 'Calgary men' charged

Two 'Calgary men' are facing multiple charges after what RCMP describe as a targeted shooting and vehicle attack in Airdrie that left one person seriously injured early Friday morning.Airdrie RCMP responded at approximately 2:36 a.m. to reports of a collision and multiple gunshots near Bayside Blvd. and 8 St.Police say a white Dodge Caravan was being chased by several suspect vehicles before it was forced off the road and crashed into a tree. Investigators allege shots were then fired at the van.RCMP said one of the trailing suspect vehicles intentionally drove over an occupant of the van while the victim was attempting to take cover from the gunfire.Three people were treated in hospital for minor injuries, while another suffered serious injuries.Mounties said the incident was targeted and does not appear to be random.Khaled Ismail, 25, and Husein Chahine, 24, both of Calgary, have been charged with aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.Both men remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Airdrie on Thursday.RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward, particularly anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV video.Police are asking witnesses to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7272. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.