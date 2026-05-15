Airdrie shooting sends four to hospital after targeted vehicle attack

Police in Airdrie are investigating what they describe as a targeted shooting connected to a vehicle collision that left four people injured and prompted a heavy emergency response Friday.Officers with the RCMP were called to Bayside Blvd. between 8 St. and Canal’s Link after reports of a collision involving multiple vehicles.Initial information provided by police suggests one of the vehicles had been involved in an altercation with several other vehicles before the crash occurred. Investigators say shots were then fired at the vehicle following the collision.Four people were transported to hospital with injuries that police described as non-life-threatening.RCMP said investigators believe the incident was targeted and that there is currently no ongoing threat to the general public. Officers remain on scene as the investigation continues, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.Police are seeking witnesses and any video footage connected to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.