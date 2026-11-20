CALGARY — A call about a man in a mental health crisis led Airdrie RCMP to a woman who had been reported missing from BC’s Lower Mainland. Police allege she had been held against her will for several days before officers arrived on November 13, CTV News reported.Karkamaljot Singh, 24, faces eight charges, including forcible confinement, sexual assault and assault with a weapon.RCMP Insp. Ryan Ayliffe told a Thursday news conference the man locked himself in a bathroom and held the woman hostage with what Ayliffe described as an “edged weapon.” Ayliffe said the man made demands and threatened to harm officers.The standoff lasted several hours. After attempts to communicate with the man failed, Mounties forced their way into the home and arrested him. The woman received hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.RCMP said Singh is an Indian national in Canada on a visitor’s visa. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court November 23.