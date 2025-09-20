Airdrie urgent care expands with $8.4 million upgrade

Airdrie residents will now see shorter waits and more treatment space after an $8.4-million overhaul of the Airdrie Community Health Centre’s urgent care unit.The new wing opened September 9 and adds six treatment spaces, including a trauma room and a negative air pressure room to improve infection control. Capacity has been boosted by 37.5%, with more triage stations and a larger waiting room aimed at speeding up assessments and reducing crowding.Health Minister Matt Jones said the expansion is a key step in easing pressure on Calgary hospitals. .“Urgent care centres, such as the one in Airdrie, reduce pressure on emergency departments and help ensure Albertans receive timely, high-quality care closer to home,” he said.The upgrades also include a new EMS parking bay that allows paramedics to move patients directly into triage, along with a dictation room to help staff keep up with documentation.The work is the second phase of a three-stage overhaul. Phase 1, completed earlier this year, combined public health, postpartum and rehab services to clear the way for urgent care growth. Phase 3 will begin this fall, renovating the old urgent care space to create new areas for home care, administration and patient support.Interim Acute Care Alberta CEO Dr. Chris Eagle said the changes will make “a lasting difference” for patients and staff, with modern features to improve both care and comfort..The project is part of the province’s broader plan to expand urgent care. Alberta has pledged $15 million to plan eight new centres across the province and another $2 million for a second integrated urgent and primary care facility in Airdrie.The Airdrie urgent care centre has been open around the clock since 2017, treating nearly 40,000 patients last year. While it handles a wide range of non-life-threatening conditions, those with critical emergencies will still be transferred to Calgary hospitals.