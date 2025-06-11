Airport traffic restrictions ahead of G7 summit in Calgary

Travellers using Calgary International Airport are being urged to plan ahead due to traffic disruptions related to the upcoming G7 summit.From 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 15, through to Wednesday, June 18, the tunnel on Airport Tr. N.E. will be closed to support the secure arrival and departure of international delegates and world leaders. The closure is expected to significantly impact traffic in the area.Drivers coming from the east side of Calgary are advised to take Country Hills Blvd. N.E. to Barlow Tr. N.E. as an alternate route. While Airport Tr. N.E. will remain open between Deerfoot Tr. and Barlow Tr., the tunnel itself will be completely inaccessible. The off-ramp from 19 St. N.E. to westbound Airport Tr. will also be shut down during this time.Further restrictions will be in place around the airport, including a no stopping or parking rule along the property’s perimeter from Saturday, June 14, to Wednesday, June 18. The north end of McCall Way will be limited to employee and business traffic only, and a security checkpoint will be enforced.Officials warn that rolling motorcades may cause other temporary delays as delegates are transported to and from the airport. Motorists are asked to follow officer directions and allow extra time when traveling to the airport.