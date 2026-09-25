Ajax woman charged in GTA gun bust walks free on bail

TORONTO — An Ajax woman facing 18 firearms and cocaine-trafficking counts in a GTA gun pipeline case has been released on bail and sent home, while two of three co-accused remain in custody. Akshaya Srikanthan, 24, was charged with 11 counts of firearms trafficking and seven counts of trafficking a controlled substance after Project Red Zone, a Peel Regional Police undercover file that ran from October 2025 to July 2026.Peel’s Specialized Enforcement Bureau, working with U.S. Homeland Security and Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario, seized 23 firearms, 824.75 grams of cocaine and more than 950 rounds of ammunition. Officers executed four search warrants in Mississauga, Ajax and Scarborough. Fifteen of the guns came from the United States, several are prohibited in Canada, and forensic work tied recovered weapons to 14 GTA shootings. Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich called them “tools of violence” used in extortions, home invasions, carjackings and gang shootings, and said more than half of the seized firearms had already been fired in the GTA.One of those guns — a Glock 23 Gen 4 with an over-capacity magazine, serial WYE 819 — is linked to the March 21, 2024 killing of Alastair Robinson, 37, of Toronto, in a parking lot at The Queensway E. and Dixie Rd. An 18-year-old from Whitby was also shot and survived. Srikanthan appeared in court, was granted bail, and was not held pending trial. Sammy Shaik, 28, of Mississauga, charged with trafficking ammunition, was also released. Held for bail hearings were Stephen Prakash Consala, 24, of Scarborough, and Janoj Dhayabaran, 23, of Toronto. The four together face 57 charges..WATCH: Peel sting seizes 23 guns tied to GTA shootings and a Mississauga killing