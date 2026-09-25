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Ajax woman charged in GTA gun bust walks free on bail

Accused in Peel trafficking bust tied to GTA shootings and a Mississauga homicide is released while two co-accused stay in custody
Akshaya Srikanthan, 24, was charged with 11 counts of firearms trafficking and seven counts of trafficking a controlled substance
Akshaya Srikanthan, 24, was charged with 11 counts of firearms trafficking and seven counts of trafficking a controlled substancePeel Police
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