Al Quds Committee sends cease-and-desist letter to Doug Ford

TORONTO — A lawyer representing the Al Quds Committee has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Doug Ford, alleging defamation over recent public comments about the group’s annual demonstration.The letter, dated Wednesday and authored by Toronto lawyer Stephen Ellis, takes issue with statements made by Ford on March 13 and in a social media post on March 14 concerning Al Quds Day events.In a recorded address, Ford said he was “disgusted and appalled” by what he described as rising hatred and violence, referencing attacks on Jewish communities and a synagogue shooting in Michigan. He then characterized the Al Quds Day demonstration in Toronto as “nothing more than a breeding ground for hate and antisemitism,” adding that it “glorifies violence” and “celebrates terrorism.”In a subsequent post on X, Ford said he was “extremely disappointed” that a court declined to halt the March 14 event, describing Al Quds Day as “a venue for antisemitism, hatred, intimidation and the glorification of terrorism.”.The Al Quds Committee, through its lawyer, alleges those statements are defamatory and have been widely viewed. The letter claims the remarks portray the group as promoting violence, terrorism and antisemitism, and imply it poses a danger to Jewish and Canadian communities.Ellis argues the statements have caused serious harm to the organization’s reputation. He also cited a recent decision by the Ontario Superior Court, in which Justice Robert Centa declined to stop the planned rally. According to the letter, the court found no evidence of criminal charges arising from past Al Quds Day events in Toronto or elsewhere over several decades, and no evidence that participants engaged in hate speech or criminal activity.The letter demands Ford immediately remove the video and social media post, cease making similar statements, and issue a retraction and apology “in a form and content” acceptable to the committee.It further states the correspondence serves as formal notice under Ontario’s Libel and Slander Act and warns that legal proceedings may follow if the demands are not met.The committee is seeking compliance within seven days, after which it says it may pursue further legal action, including a potential statement of claim.