Alarming surge in Mexican refugee claims raised concerns before visa reintroduction

Recent revelations from the Department of Immigration have shed light on a concerning trend of unusually high refugee claims made by Mexican travelers at airports in Montréal and Calgary, says Blacklock's Reporter. The figures preceded the cabinet's decision on February 29 to reinstate mandatory visas for air passengers from Mexico.In an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons, cabinet detailed the staggering number of refugee claims recorded at international airports over a five-year period. The disclosure of these figures was prompted by Conservative MP Larry Maguire's inquiry, who sought clarity on the number of refugee claims made at Canadian airports.From 2019 to 2023, Mexicans constituted a substantial portion of refugee claims at Montréal's Trudeau International Airport and the Calgary International Airport, accounting for a third or more of all claims. Specifically:Out of 49,799 claimants in Montréal, 23,058 were from Mexico, representing 46%.In Calgary, of the 1,806 claimants, 555 hailed from Mexico, making up 31%.Toronto Pearson International Airport saw 4,741 claims out of 37,207 from Mexican citizens, comprising 13%.At Vancouver International Airport, 838 out of 7,284 claimants were Mexican, constituting 12%."We have faced a rising number of asylum claims from the region," said Immigration Minister Marc Miller during a press conference on February 29. "That is something we have to manage.""In 2023 alone, asylum claims from Mexican citizens accounted for 17% of all claims made that year from all nationalities around the world. Most asylum claims from Mexico are either rejected by the Immigration and Refugee Board or abandoned or withdrawn by the applicant."When asked about the timing of the visa reintroduction, a reporter inquired if the government regretted not taking action sooner. "We have been examining these measures for months," responded Miller.Another reporter questioned the potential impact of the decision on Canada's relationship with Mexico. "We absolutely have some concern," admitted Miller.In a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement released on March 13, the Department of Immigration outlined the financial benefits of mandating visas for Mexican air travellers to address false refugee claims. The statement projected annual taxpayer savings of $660 million, citing reduced asylum claims and associated costs, as well as a decrease in primary inspection line activities at Canadian ports of entry and inland enforcement expenses.The previous Conservative cabinet initially introduced the visa requirement in 2009 after Mexican asylum claims peaked at 9,511. However, this number pales in comparison to the 23,995 claims filed last year. The visa rule was repealed in 2016 to foster closer ties with Mexico, as then-Immigration Minister John McCallum stated.