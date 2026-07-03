Alberta adds 223 classroom complexity teams as part of $100 million school support plan

CALGARY — Alberta is expanding classroom supports across the province with 223 new classroom complexity teams set to be deployed for the 2026-27 school year, following a $100 million funding commitment aimed at helping teachers manage increasingly challenging classroom environments.The provincial government has published online the latest allocations for school authorities, outlining how many new teams each division will receive ahead of the upcoming school year.The funding package includes $75 million to support the creation of the new teams, which will provide school-based assistance for students with behavioural, learning and safety needs. Of the 223 teams, 160 will be assigned to students in Grades 7-12, while 63 will support K-6 classrooms.An additional $25 million will be used to improve access to specialized services in rural and remote communities and provide targeted training for educators dealing with more complex classroom situations.According to the province, every public, separate and francophone school authority in Alberta will receive at least one additional complexity team. Larger school divisions will receive extra teams based on student enrolment and measures of classroom complexity.The newly released allocation list details how many K-6 and Grades 7-12 teams each school authority will receive as schools prepare for the 2026-27 academic year.The province noted that while it initially announced 221 new complexity teams, final allocation decisions resulted in the addition of two more Grades 7-12 teams, bringing the total to 223 provincewide.The new teams build on a separate funding commitment announced in February 2026 that supported up to 476 complexity teams serving Alberta’s most complex K-6 classrooms during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years.Budget 2026 includes $355 million dedicated to reducing class sizes and addressing classroom complexity during the 2026-27 school year.