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Alberta adds two new detection dogs to stop invasive mussels at provincial borders

Left to right: Conservation K-9s Winnie, Hilo and Jane
Left to right: Conservation K-9s Winnie, Hilo and JaneGoA
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Irrigation Districts Association
Grant Hunter
Zebra and Quagga mussels
Alberta Invasive Species Council
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Western Standard
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