Alberta adds two new detection dogs to stop invasive mussels at provincial borders

Alberta is expanding its fight against invasive zebra, quagga and golden mussels by adding two new specially trained detection dogs to inspect boats entering the province.The province announced Wednesday that black Labrador Jane and rescue dog Winnie have joined veteran conservation K-9 Hilo, giving Alberta three trained dogs capable of detecting invasive freshwater mussels hidden in watercraft and equipment.Environment and Protected Areas Minister Grant Hunter said the new canine teams will strengthen Alberta's prevention efforts."Thank you to Jane and Winnie for joining Hilo to help protect Alberta from aquatic invasive species," Hunter said. "Together, we're strengthening Alberta's national leadership in prevention and safeguarding our lakes, rivers and streams for future generations."The dogs work alongside watercraft inspectors, using their sense of smell to locate invasive mussels in hard-to-inspect areas of boats and on shorelines before the species can reach Alberta's waterways.The province said all three dogs recently completed specialized training in the United States, where they learned to detect all three invasive freshwater mussel species found in North America.Officials warn that invasive mussels can damage irrigation systems, municipal water infrastructure, hydroelectric facilities and aquatic ecosystems while creating significant economic costs."The best way to stop invasive mussels is to prevent them from arriving in the first place," said Megan Evans, executive director of the Alberta Invasive Species Council. "These conservation dogs are another incredible tool helping Alberta protect our lakes, rivers, and water infrastructure before irreversible damage occurs."Veteran detection dog Hilo has spent more than a decade working in Alberta's invasive species prevention program. Jane is described as a highly focused black Labrador retriever, while Winnie, originally from a Kansas animal shelter, was selected for her strong work ethic and detection abilities..Margo Jarvis Redelback, executive director of the Alberta Irrigation Districts Association, said the K-9 program plays a key role in protecting critical infrastructure."The Conservation K-9 Program plays a critical role in safeguarding Alberta's lakes, reservoirs and irrigation systems from invasive zebra, quagga, and golden mussels," she said.The expanded K-9 unit is part of a broader provincial prevention strategy that includes a record 12 watercraft inspection stations operating this year.Between May 1 and Sept. 30, anyone entering Alberta with a motorized or non-motorized watercraft must stop for inspection at open stations along the province's eastern and southern borders. If the nearest inspection station is closed, boaters must have their watercraft inspected within seven days and before launching into Alberta waters.The province also maintains what it says are the highest penalties in North America for violations, including a $4,200 fine for failing to stop at an open inspection station and a $600 fine for transporting a boat within Alberta without removing its drain plug.So far in 2026, Alberta has intercepted six watercraft carrying invasive mussels before they entered provincial waters.In 2025, inspectors examined 21,995 boats — more than 8,495 more than in 2024 — and intercepted 13 contaminated watercraft. Provincial officials said all of those boats originated from eastern Canada or the United States.