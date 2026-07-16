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Alberta AI boom continues as Tourmaline proposes massive data centre near Edson

A new AI data centre and power project is being proposed for west-central Alberta despite the developer having yet to secure a tech company to operate the facility.
A new AI data centre and power project is being proposed for west-central Alberta despite the developer having yet to secure a tech company to operate the facility.Courtesy of Tourmaline Oil Corp.
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Energy
Danielle Smith
Meta
Natural Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Amazon
Edson
Yellowhead County
Tourmaline Oil Corp
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Artificial Intelligence Data Centres
emerald energy technologies
tim shaw
Brigitte Lemieux
Malachite One
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Western Standard
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