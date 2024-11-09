Alberta aims to boost tourism with year-round resort development legislation

Alberta’s government has introduced a new piece of legislation aimed at transforming the province into a year-round tourism destination, projecting substantial economic growth and job creation. The proposed All-Season Resorts Act aims to expand Alberta’s visitor economy from $10 billion in annual spending to $25 billion by 2035 by encouraging private investment in all-season resort developments.If passed, the Act will enable the creation of year-round resorts that are expected to attract billions in private capital, providing both tourists and locals with new recreational options while supporting Alberta’s environmental standards. The government has modeled its approach on British Columbia’s longstanding policy, which has resulted in over 13 all-season resorts generating more than $2 billion annually for that province’s economy.“We’re committed to building a sustainable, year-round tourism industry that supports local businesses, creates jobs, and generates tax revenue,” said Joseph Schow, Alberta’s Minister of Tourism and Sport. “By unlocking the potential of our natural landscapes, we can continue to diversify Alberta’s economy and position it as the best place to live, play, and visit.”Key industry leaders have voiced support for the bill, highlighting its potential to enhance Alberta’s economic diversity and bring significant development to rural regions. “The All-Season Resorts Act is a powerful catalyst for economic growth,” said Darren Reeder, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Alberta. “This Act enables the growth of high-quality, locally accessible resorts that will drive revenue into rural regions and support local businesses.”The legislation, if passed, will streamline the approval process for resort developments, making Alberta more attractive for investors. The provincial government estimates the developments will generate an additional $2 billion in annual visitor spending and add $4 billion to Alberta’s GDP within a decade.The Act has drawn support from stakeholders across Alberta, including Rachel Ludwig, CEO of Tourism Canmore Kananaskis, who noted that the policy would improve visitor management and create sustainable tourism opportunities in her region. “This is an exciting moment for sustainable tourism in Alberta,” Ludwig said. “This approach will allow us to better manage visitor demand and focus on responsible tourism practices that protect our region’s natural beauty.”The legislation also includes provisions for environmental protections and consultation with indigenous groups, ensuring that developments respect Alberta’s natural heritage and support co-developed projects. Ryan Robb, CEO of Chiniki First Nation, highlighted the importance of balancing economic growth with responsible development.“We are optimistic that this new legislation will provide increased opportunities for our participation in meaningful and co-developed projects.”Alberta currently has no all-season resorts on its provincial Crown lands, but the government sees this legislation as a significant step toward putting the province on the map as a global year-round tourism destination.