Alberta and BC renew deal expanding direct wine sales across provincial borders

Alberta and British Columbia are moving to make it easier for consumers to buy wine across provincial lines after renewing an agreement that allows expanded direct-to-consumer sales between the two provinces.The renewed memorandum of understanding aims to streamline the process for Albertans purchasing wine from B.C. producers while maintaining provincial fee structures on out-of-province sales. It also preserves the option for Alberta wineries to sell directly to customers in British Columbia, broadening market access for producers on both sides of the border.“Alberta already has the most open liquor market in Canada, and we’re not slowing down,” said Alberta Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally. “We’re knocking down barriers to give consumers more choice while helping local businesses in our province grow.”The agreement is intended to reduce administrative barriers, improve data sharing between provinces and support broader interprovincial trade in wine products. Officials say it will also help ensure regulatory systems function more efficiently for consumers, producers and governments.The deal comes as British Columbia is home to more than 300 wineries, while Alberta continues to grow its own emerging wine and mead sector. Provincial officials say the arrangement will increase competition and expand product selection for consumers..Lightning Rock Winery owner Ron Kubek welcomed the renewed agreement, saying Alberta’s approach is helping modernize interprovincial wine sales and improve access for Canadian producers.“I appreciate Alberta taking the lead in fixing ad valorem and moving full access forward,” Kubek said. “This progress matters, and we look forward to a permanent solution that supports Canadian wineries.”Under the agreement, Alberta maintains its status as one of the most open liquor markets in Canada, with more than 1,600 private retailers and access to over 34,000 liquor products through Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis. The province says there are no barriers to listing new products, with licensed agents able to select and import inventory freely.As of early 2026, Alberta has 26 licensed wine and mead producers, while British Columbia has 306 licensed grape wineries.The agreement remains in effect until March 31, 2027, with the option to extend or replace it with a longer-term arrangement depending on future negotiations between the provinces.