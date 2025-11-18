Alberta and Ontario privacy commissioners fault schools for PowerSchool breach

Ontario and Alberta privacy commissioners have released findings from their investigations into a major data breach involving PowerSchool, an education technology platform used by school boards and other educational bodies across both provinces. The breach exposed sensitive personal information for millions of Canadians, including students and educators.Although each office issued separate reports, the investigations were coordinated under a memorandum of understanding to allow cross-jurisdictional information-sharing. Both reports highlighted similar failings by educational bodies, including insufficient privacy and security provisions in contracts with PowerSchool, weak oversight of the company’s technical safeguards, excessive remote access by support personnel, and inadequate breach response protocols.The commissioners recommended that affected educational bodies review and renegotiate contracts to include privacy and security protections, implement stronger monitoring of technical safeguards, limit remote access to student information systems on an as-needed basis, and develop robust breach response procedures. .They also urged provincial governments to use procurement powers to strengthen bargaining positions with edtech providers and provide technical guidance to help schools assess vendor privacy and cybersecurity practices.“One of my office’s highest priorities is to identify, facilitate and support opportunities to enhance access and privacy education and protections for children and youth,” said Diane McLeod, Alberta Information and Privacy Commissioner. She emphasized that safeguarding privacy requires proactive policies and procedures and said the recommendations provide a clear path for protecting students and staff.Patricia Kosseim, Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner, said coordinated efforts across school boards, backed by government support, would improve contract negotiations with edtech providers and ensure compliance with privacy laws. She added that such measures are essential to give students, parents, guardians, and educators confidence in the education system.