Alberta and Quebec's premiers set to discuss possible East-West energy corridor

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is looking forward to discussing the possibility of an East-West energy corridor at an upcoming meeting later this week with Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette. Speaking in Calgary on Monday, Smith added she had previously met multiple times with former Quebec premier Francois Legault and encouraged Quebec to develop their own substantial natural gas resources so that they can become “energy self-sufficient from the United States and develop export capacity for Europe.” The premier mentioned projects such as Energy East — a pipeline route proposed in 2017 that would have shipped roughly 1.1 million barrels of crude oil per day from Western Canada to refineries and marine export terminals in Quebec and New Brunswick — as an example of infrastructure that could strengthen energy security and lead to more export growth. .Smith challenges independence movement's economic claims, warns of billions in new costs.“There's lots of opportunity for partnerships, I’m looking forward to the conversation,” Smith said. When asked about the independence movement in Quebec, Smith said both her andFréchette had similar interests in gaining more autonomy in Confederation, and noted how she had been influenced by legislation previously adopted by Quebec in her push for a “more sovereign Alberta in a united Canada.” "I've been inspired by Quebec on a number of different fronts," Smith said. She cited Alberta's Provincial Priorities Act — which requires provincial entities to obtain prior approval from Alberta’s government before entering into, amending, extending or renewing an agreement with the federal government — as one example of legislation influenced by Quebec.“I think that we can have a strong partnership between Quebec and Alberta, not only on how we repair the country so it gets back to the way it was initially intended to run, but also on an energy corridor,” Smith said.