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Alberta and Quebec's premiers set to discuss possible East-West energy corridor

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette (left) and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Arte set to discuss the possibility of an east-west energy corridor at an upcoming meeting later this week.
Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette (left) and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Arte set to discuss the possibility of an east-west energy corridor at an upcoming meeting later this week.WS Canva
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Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Danielle Smith
Natural Gas
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Francois Legault
Natural Gas Exports
Energy East
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Christine Frechette
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