Alberta and Ukraine forge energy partnership to aid reconstruction efforts

In a demonstration of solidarity and mutual cooperation, Alberta and Ukraine's Ministry of Energy have formalized a landmark memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at fostering closer collaboration and support within the energy sector.The newly established partnership seeks to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices in the energy industry, with Alberta pledging to extend advisory and physical assistance for the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has been ravaged by the Russian invasion.Premier Danielle Smith expressed the shared bond between the people of Ukraine and Alberta, highlighting the common ground shared by both regions, particularly their expertise and proficiency in the energy sector. Smith emphasized Alberta's readiness to offer support as Ukraine endeavors to rebuild its energy infrastructure in the aftermath of its war with Russia.Alberta's Minister of Energy and Minerals, Brian Jean, underscored the wealth of experience and expertise accumulated by Alberta's energy workers over the decades. Jean expressed enthusiasm for sharing this knowledge to aid Ukraine in its reconstruction efforts, noting the potential for mutual learning and collaboration between the two regions.The agreement outlines various areas of potential cooperation, encompassing hydrocarbon development, electricity, energy efficiency, emissions reduction, technological innovation and exploration of alternative energy sources. Additionally, Alberta and Ukraine will establish a general framework for partnership, encompassing initiatives such as personnel training, capacity building and innovation.The Russian invasion has inflicted significant damage on Ukraine's energy sector, resulting in a substantial decline in petroleum and liquid production. In response, Alberta has committed to providing urgent assistance to address the pressing needs of Ukraine's energy sector, including the provision of energy equipment, repair services for critical infrastructure, and the supply of essential fuel.The MOU, set to remain in effect for five years, is guided by the objectives and principles outlined in the Joint Declaration on Special Partnership between Canada and Ukraine, established on March 31 1994.