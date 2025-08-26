Alberta angler mauled in grizzly attack

Another grizzly bear attack has left an angler injured near Cardston over the weekend, Alberta’s Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said on Tuesday.Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services (FWES) confirmed the attack happened Saturday afternoon along the St. Mary River, about 235 kilometres south of Calgary, while the man was fishing.According to an email obtained by the Western Standard, Alberta’s Public Safety Ministry said that they believe “this was a defensive encounter, as the bear involved was accompanied by two older cubs.”The individual sustained injuries and was initially transported to the Cardston Hospital, then later transferred to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.He was released the following day and is expected to recover..Bear spray likely saved lives in double BC grizzly attack.“We have had officers on the scene and there has been no sighting of the grizzly since the attack,” Loewen said in a Facebook post. “As always, be careful when in bear country.”.FWES officers deployed trail cameras and bear traps in the area. To date, there have been no new sightings, and the bears have not returned to the site.It is believed the sow and her cubs have continued along their natural corridor.The attack comes as Alberta has seen a sharp rise in grizzly encounters in recent weeks, with multiple advisories issued in Kananaskis Country and the Bow Valley after several close encounters, including reports of bluff charges on hikers.The province has since expanded bear advisories across all provincial parks in those regions.