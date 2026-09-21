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Alberta announces new Airdrie health centre with urgent care, birthing and surgery services

Alberta announces new Airdrie health centre with urgent care, birthing and surgery services
Alberta announces new Airdrie health centre with urgent care, birthing and surgery servicesScreen grab
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Adriana Lagrange
Airdrie
Angela Pitt
Martin Long
heather spearman
Airdrie Covenant Health Centre
Patrick Dumelie
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Western Standard
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