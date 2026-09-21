Alberta announces new Airdrie health centre with urgent care, birthing and surgery services

Airdrie is getting a new health centre capable of handling thousands of surgeries, more than 30,000 urgent care visits and about 1,000 births annually as the rapidly growing city faces increased demand for medical services.The Alberta government announced Monday it is partnering with Covenant Health to develop the Airdrie Covenant Health Centre, which is expected to open in 2031.The project will include an Urgent Care and Birthing Centre alongside a Primary, Surgical and Ambulatory Care Centre.Airdrie's population has nearly tripled over the past two decades, climbing from about 30,000 residents to more than 90,000.“Airdrie is one of Alberta’s fastest-growing communities, and we’re spending in its future,” said Premier Danielle Smith.“This new health centre means more surgeries, more urgent care, and new birthing and specialized services for families in Airdrie. It’s a major step forward for health care in this community and one that will serve families for generations.”The Urgent Care and Birthing Centre will treat non-life-threatening urgent medical conditions while providing maternal and birthing services.The facility is expected to have capacity for more than 30,000 urgent care visits annually, with the potential to eventually handle 60,000. It will also have capacity for about 1,000 deliveries each year.The Primary, Surgical and Ambulatory Care Centre will add capacity for approximately 10,000 surgical procedures annually, including hernia repairs and gastroenterology and gynecological procedures.“As Airdrie and surrounding communities grow, people need access to more health services closer to home,” said Hospital and Surgical Health Services Minister Adriana LaGrange.“This centre will help us respond to that growth and ensure health services keep pace with the needs of the community.”.The province will support land acquisition and construction of the Urgent Care and Birthing Centre, while Covenant Health will develop the attached Primary, Surgical and Ambulatory Care Centre.The government has not disclosed the total cost of the project. It said the amount of provincial spending and the estimated project cost will be released after land acquisition and competitive bidding are completed.Infrastructure Minister Martin Long said the facility will add health-care capacity for Airdrie and the surrounding region as Alberta's population continues to increase.“This project will bring much-needed capacity to the rapidly expanding city of Airdrie and surrounding region,” Long said.Airdrie-East MLA Angela Pitt called the expansion a “game-changer” for the community.“It will improve access to comprehensive medical services, ensuring Airdrie families can get the care they need closer to home, when they need it,” Pitt said.The health centre will form the first phase of the planned Covenant Wellness Community, which is intended to bring several health and wellness services together at one location.Covenant Health president and CEO Patrick Dumelie said the concept is designed to organize health services around patients instead of requiring patients to navigate between different facilities.“We’re grateful to the Government of Alberta for partnering with us to bring this vision to Airdrie, with more care closer to home,” Dumelie said.Airdrie Mayor Heather Spearman said the project will help address the health needs of the city's growing population.“This is more than an investment in health care. It is an investment in Airdrie’s people,” Spearman said.The province said urgent care facilities can reduce pressure on hospitals, estimating between 35% and 70% of emergency department visits can potentially be redirected to urgent care centres.