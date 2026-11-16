Alberta appeal court rejects small business lawsuit over COVID lockdown losses

CALGARY — Small businesses seeking compensation for losses caused by Alberta’s COVID lockdowns have suffered a setback after the province’s Court of Appeal dismissed their class action claim.The ruling found no evidence of bad faith by public officials sufficient to support the claim, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. Owners of the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta., were the lead plaintiffs seeking undisclosed millions for businesses affected by provincial restrictions and closures.“The requirement to establish bad faith or dishonesty on the part of public officials is a serious impediment to the claim,” the court wrote Friday.“Any bad faith alleged here does not relate to the substance of the health orders,” it added. “The complaint is with the process.”The plaintiffs sought “recovery of losses caused by business restrictions and closures required by orders issued in the name of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.”Their lawyers argued the lockdown orders were unlawful because the provincial cabinet, rather than the Chief Medical Officer of Health, had issued them.The appeal court said a claim of misfeasance in public office requires more than establishing that government conduct was unlawful..Alberta Prosperity Project power struggle escalates as Chris Scott threatens legal action.“To establish a claim for misfeasance in public office, the plaintiff must demonstrate that a public officer engaged in deliberate and unlawful conduct in their official capacity and was aware both that their conduct was unlawful and that it was likely to harm,” the court wrote.According to Blacklock’s, no Canadian court has awarded compensation to business owners for closures imposed through pandemic public health orders.An Ontario Superior Court judge nevertheless questioned the fairness of restrictions in 2020 that shuttered smaller retailers while allowing larger competitors to operate.“Everyone sees the apparent unfairness of small stores closing while big box stores remain open,” wrote Justice Frederick Myers.“Has the government made a policy choice to favour a small number of very large stores to contain risks while people do necessary shopping?”Department of Industry figures showed 120,344 small businesses disappeared during the pandemic, according to the 2024 report Key Small Business Statistics.“The Covid-19 pandemic posed significant challenges to the Canadian economy,” the report said.Businesses that survived accumulated an estimated $135 billion in new debt, according to 2021 research by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.The federation’s findings, based on questionnaires completed by more than 7,000 operators nationwide, put average pandemic debt at $169,992 per business.“It will take me years to pay it off,” one business owner told the federation.