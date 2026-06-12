Alberta appoints panel to study economic impact of independence ahead of referendum

The Alberta government has commissioned an independent study into the economic consequences of leaving Canada, saying voters should have access to detailed financial analysis before casting ballots in a proposed Oct. 19 referendum on independence.Treasury Board and Finance Minister Jason Nixon announced Friday that the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy has been selected to prepare a report examining the potential costs, risks and economic impacts of Alberta seceding from Confederation.The study will assess issues including transition costs, potential economic benefits, government revenues and other financial implications that could arise if Alberta pursued independence."Albertans deserve clear and credible information on the potential impacts of separation," said Nixon. "This is a huge decision that will impact our kids and grandkids long into the future, and we cannot approach it lightly."The government said the report is intended to provide voters with objective, evidence-based information before any referendum vote takes place.To oversee the process, Alberta has appointed an advisory panel chaired by economist Jack Mintz, a longtime public policy scholar and former president's fellow at the University of Calgary..The panel also includes former Alberta finance minister Ted Morton, Business Council of Alberta president Adam Legge, Cenovus Energy board chair Alex Pourbaix and former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon.While the panel will provide feedback and consultation throughout the project, the government said the School of Public Policy will retain full control over the final report."The University of Calgary's School of Public Policy is pleased to conduct this analysis to provide a better understanding of the estimated transition costs, economic effects, potential benefits and other economic implications of secession that would impact Albertans," said school director Martha Hall Findlay."We appreciate the independence and control over our work and final report."Mintz said the study will tackle complex economic questions surrounding separation and provide Albertans with information needed to make an informed decision."Albertans need to know and understand the potential impacts of separating from Canada," he said. "This work is highly complex, carried out by researchers at the School of Public Policy."After the report is completed, the advisory panel will issue its own written assessment of the findings. The government said the additional review is intended to ensure Albertans are presented with a range of perspectives before voting.The final report is expected to be released later this summer, giving Albertans several weeks to review its findings before the proposed Oct. 19 referendum date.