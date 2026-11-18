CALGARY — On Tuesday, the Alberta Utilities Commission approved a 1,494-megawatt power plant to supply a hyper scale data centre site near Indus, despite opposition from nearby landowners.The Globe and Mail reported that more than 20 landowners raised concerns during commission proceedings in August and September. Residents questioned how the plant would affect air quality, water use and noise levels, as well as farming and livestock operations. The developer has also offered to buy properties from homeowners next to the site, the newspaper reported.A subsidiary of Beacon Data Centers is developing the project in Rocky View County, about three kilometres east of Calgary’s city limits. The commission said construction on the plant is expected to begin before the end of 2026, with operations projected to start in the final quarter of 2027..Alberta proposes 600-metre buffer for AI data centres, new water standards.The power plant was absent from the general site plan Rocky View County approved in July 2025. Beacon changed its plans after the province restricted grid connections for data centres and directed developers to provide their own electricity. The existing site permit still applied after Beacon added the plant to its proposal.Tuesday’s ruling covers only the power plant. The data centre itself still needs municipal approval. The county can impose conditions on the plant provided they are consistent with the commission’s requirements.The Indus plant is the third the commission has approved to power an on-site data centre since Alberta launched its strategy to attract the industry in 2024. The other two are in Sturgeon County, northeast of Edmonton. The larger plant, at 1,864 megawatts, will supply Meta’s planned $13-billion data centre.A Beacon subsidiary is developing the second, a 902-megawatt plant approved in October. The Indus approval came a day before the province was scheduled to unveil new data centre guidelines in Edmonton.The commission is currently reviewing three more power plants tied to data centres. Of those, only the Northern Sunrise County proposal exceeds 100 megawatts.