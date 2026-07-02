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Alberta approves $4.6B gas-powered project to support AI data centre in Sturgeon County

The Alberta government is celebrating a major private-sector commitment to the province’s growing artificial intelligence and data centre industry after a consortium of energy and infrastructure companies gave the green light to a $4.6-billion natural gas-powered electricity project in Sturgeon County.
The Alberta government is celebrating a major private-sector commitment to the province’s growing artificial intelligence and data centre industry after a consortium of energy and infrastructure companies gave the green light to a $4.6-billion natural gas-powered electricity project in Sturgeon County.Courtesy of Danielle Smith via X
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Abpoli
Nate Glubish
Danielle Smith
Rj Sigurdson
Abpol
Clean Electricity Regulations
AI data centres
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