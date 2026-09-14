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Alberta approves $84 million for four charter school projects

Alberta Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides.
Alberta Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides. WS/David Wiechnik
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Alberta
Yyc
Abpoli
Calgary
Edmonton
Demetrios Nicolaides
Charter Schools
Ucp
Yeg
Ucp Government
Abpol
Medicine Hat
Alberta Schools
Alberta Charter schools
alberta school
Lara McClelland
STEM Collegiate Canada Society
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Western Standard
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