Alberta approves balance trust company as digital asset custodian

Alberta investors now have more options for safeguarding cryptocurrency and other digital assets with the official registration of Balance Trust Company as a trust corporation under the province’s Loan and Trust Corporations Act. The Alberta government issued the certificate of registration to Balance Trust Company on October 17, allowing the company to provide custodial services for digital assets to investors both within the province and in other approved jurisdictions.The registration strengthens Alberta’s growing reputation as a leader in the financial technology sector.“We are proud to support innovative companies like Balance Trust Company,” said Nate Horner, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Finance. “Our commitment to the sector’s growth keeps us at the forefront of financial innovation, boosts our economy, and provides greater security for investors.”Balance Trust Company is the second digital asset custodian to be registered in Alberta, following Tetra Trust’s registration in 2021. With its proprietary technology platform, developed entirely in-house over more than seven years of research, Balance is now positioned as a major player in the growing digital asset market.The new registration also helps reduce Canadian investors’ reliance on foreign entities for managing digital assets, which has been a concern for many in the industry. Since 2021, public fund managers and restricted dealers have sent more than $5 billion worth of investor assets to U.S.-based custodians due to the lack of local options. George Bordianu, president and CEO of Balance, emphasized the importance of bringing these assets back to Canada. “It's time to bring them back, and I can't think of a better home for those assets than Alberta,” said Bordianu.Balance Trust Company is a subsidiary of Balance, Canada’s oldest and largest digital asset custodian.