Alberta backs proposed new west-east pipeline to supply Ontario refineries

Premier Danielle Smith is throwing Alberta's support behind a proposed 3,300-kilometre oil pipeline linking Hardisty, Alta., to Sarnia, Ont., saying the project would boost domestic energy security, expand export opportunities and help the province achieve its goal of doubling oil production.In a statement Monday, Smith welcomed Ontario's announcement of a proposed route for the Northern Shield Energy Corridor, describing it as a major step toward providing Alberta producers with direct access to refineries and markets in eastern Canada while opening additional export opportunities through Eastern ports.Smith said the project stems from an agreement signed last year between Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario to work together on new pipeline infrastructure and an economic corridor stretching from Alberta to Ontario..According to the premier, the proposed pipeline could initially transport an additional 500,000 barrels of oil per day, with the potential to expand capacity to 800,000 barrels per day in the future.Smith said improved access to tidewater would allow Alberta to serve growing overseas markets while ensuring Canada captures more of the value from its energy resources.“This project is about making Canada stronger,” Smith said. “By connecting Alberta's energy with Canadian refineries and markets, we can create jobs, grow our economy and make better use of the world-class resources we already have."She said Alberta remains committed to working with provincial and federal governments to move the project forward, arguing the pipeline would connect Canadian-produced oil with Canadian consumers while supporting long-term economic growth.Smith stated that she hopes the project will receive federal funding but did not specify whether the proposal will be privately or publicly funded..Ontario has now begun work on estimating construction costs, evaluating commercial models and examining other development opportunities associated with the proposed energy corridor.Ford added that the project will "protect workers in Ontario, Alberta and every part of the country," and that "We’re going to keep working to build a more secure, united and resilient Canadian economy, so we can keep Canadian workers on the job, make life more affordable for Canadian families and help get Canadian energy to new markets across the country and around the world.”Ford stated that the project would be built entirely with Canadian steel. The announcement builds on Alberta's broader strategy to expand pipeline capacity beyond North America. Smith noted the province is also working with the federal government on plans for a new west coast oil pipeline capable of transporting more than one million barrels of oil per day to a strategic export terminal serving Asian markets.The proposed corridor follows a July 2025 memorandum of understanding signed by Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario to collaborate on pipeline and trade infrastructure projects. Ontario later issued a request for proposals in August 2025 for a feasibility study examining the project.