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Alberta bans solar panels from landfills, launches $14 recycling fee

Stacks of expired solar panels in Brooks.
Stacks of expired solar panels in Brooks. Sunset Renewable Asset Management Inc.
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Abpoli
Ableg
Rj Sigurdson
Solar Power
Recycling
Grant Hunter
Alberta Recycling Management Authority
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