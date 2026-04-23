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Alberta Bar Association seeking 'mothers and gender-diverse lawyers' for study about parenthood

CBA Alberta omits fathers from initial stage of study into lawyers and parenthood
Release put out my the Canadian Bar Association Alberta looking for "mothers and gender-diverse lawyers" to participate in study about parenthood
Release put out my the Canadian Bar Association Alberta looking for "mothers and gender-diverse lawyers" to participate in study about parenthoodCBA Alberta
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Canadian Bar Association
academic study
Alberta Bar Association
Parenthood

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