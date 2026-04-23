Alberta Bar Association seeking 'mothers and gender-diverse lawyers' for study about parenthood

The Canadian Bar Association of Alberta has posted a release seeking "mothers and gender-diverse lawyers/parents" for a study looking into "how parenthood is experienced in the legal profession."CBA Alberta says in the release that this is a "major research initiative in partnership with the Reimagining Care/Work Policies project, Brock University, and Mount Royal University examining the experiences of lawyers who become parents."The research initiative is being conducted by professors at Mount Royal University and Brock University.The targets of the study, being mothers and "gender-diverse" individuals, omit fathers as a subject for the study, a decision that has garnered significant backlash online."Basically, they want to hear from anyone other than regular men," wrote National Post columnist Jamie Sarkonak..Other responses to this post highlight the confusion and annoyance at the omission of fathers from the study."Isn't that ignoring 50% of parents?" one comment writes. "I am still in shock that stuff like this continues," writes another.The CBA of Alberta says that the findings from this study will "inform policy development and improve equity, retention, and wellbeing across the profession in Alberta and beyond."The title says this is "Phase 1" of the study, so it could be assumed that fathers may be included in later phases of the study, but the omission of biological men from the initial phase of the study is raising some eyebrows.