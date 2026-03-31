Alberta Bill 25 aims to remove politics and ideology from classrooms and boost school safety

Alberta’s government has introduced sweeping legislation aimed at removing political and ideological influence from classrooms while strengthening school safety and accountability across the education system.If passed, Bill 25 — An Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms and Amend the Education Act, 2026 — would require schools to maintain neutral, impartial learning environments and refocus classroom instruction on core subjects like reading, math and science.Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said the changes are intended to reflect parent expectations and ensure students are taught in respectful, balanced settings.“Parents expect schools to be safe, focused on learning and open to diverse perspectives,” Nicolaides said. “These changes strengthen accountability, reinforce neutrality and respect, and make it clear that politics and ideology have no place in Alberta classrooms.”The proposed legislation would reinforce expectations that teachers present material without personal or political bias, while allowing students to explore a range of viewpoints and form their own opinions. School boards would also be barred from taking positions on political, social or ideological issues unrelated to their mandate.The bill includes provisions to protect school employees from being required to participate in activities that conflict with their personal beliefs, unless required under the approved curriculum. .It also introduces new provincial rules governing the display of flags and requires schools to play the Canadian national anthem weekly.In response to rising concerns about classroom violence, the legislation would strengthen safety measures and set clearer standards for behaviour. The government says incidents involving aggression toward teachers have increased, and the changes aim to ensure classrooms remain safe for both staff and students.Additional reforms target governance and accountability within the education system. Trustees running in federal elections would be required to take unpaid leave to avoid conflicts of interest, and new standards would be set for trustee codes of conduct, including protections for free expression..The legislation also proposes moving diploma exams and Provincial Achievement Tests online to reduce costs and improve efficiency.The bill includes a range of additional measures, from new rules on naming schools and superintendent contracts to requiring boards to address student learning gaps and increase parental involvement in non-instructional activities.It would also restrict schools to displaying only the Canadian and Alberta flags, with limited exemptions tied to provincial heritage.If approved, the changes would mark one of the most significant overhauls of Alberta’s education system in years, with the government framing the legislation as a return to academic fundamentals and classroom neutrality.