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Alberta bill targets deepfakes and lowers salary disclosure threshold

Alberta Justice Minister and Attorney General Mickey Amery said the Justice Statutes Amendment Act should pass.
Alberta Justice Minister and Attorney General Mickey Amery said the Justice Statutes Amendment Act should pass. Courtesy Legislative Assembly of Alberta
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