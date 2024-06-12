Alberta boosts fines to keep invasive species out

Alberta is taking a tough stance on invasive species, increasing fines to $4,200 for failing to stop at an open inspection station and $600 for failing to remove bilge plugs when transporting watercraft. The goal is to prevent zebra mussels and other invasive species from entering the province and causing harm to ecosystems and infrastructure.Currently, Alberta is zebra and quagga mussel-free, but officials are stepping up efforts as reports of aquatic invasive species increase across Canada and the US. The higher fines, effective June 20, aim to ensure boats are properly inspected and drained before entering the province."Zebra mussels can devastate our rivers, lakes, and waterways," said Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz. "We're setting the highest fines in North America to take inspection and detection seriously."The government has also launched a new Aquatic Invasive Species Task Force and invested $2.5 million to increase inspection stations and add more inspectors. Alberta is calling for stronger federal action to stop invasive species at the Canada-US border.Last year, 19 boats were confirmed positive for invasive mussels, highlighting the need for increased vigilance.