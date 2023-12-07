Alberta boosts funding for security at Islamic and Jewish faith-based schools

In response to rising concerns over antisemitism and Islamophobia, the Alberta government is taking steps to enhance the safety of students at Islamic and Jewish faith-based schools. A significant increase in funding for security infrastructure and officer presence is aimed at creating a secure environment for worship, learning and socializing.The increase is reflected in the expansion of the Alberta Security Infrastructure Program (ASIP) grant. The program, initially introduced in 2021, will now include Islamic and Jewish faith-based schools for a period of up to 12 months.Eligible faith-based schools identifying a need for short-term physical security on their campuses can apply for funding through ASIP, with grants of up to $20,000 available. The grant covers costs associated with security assessments and enhancements, addressing concerns raised by schools and parents about the security of educational institutions.Alberta Sheriffs will also be deployed upon request, supporting local police in monitoring sensitive religious and cultural infrastructure, including synagogues, mosques, eligible schools and community centers. This collaborative effort aims to deter hate-motivated vandalism and harassment."In recent months, schools and parents have approached the government, expressing concerns about school security and options for responding to the needs. We’re taking proactive steps that will help keep students and worshippers safe," said Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services.Mickey Amery, Minister of Justice, reiterated the government's commitment to protecting all Albertans from hate-motivated violence, with a particular focus on safeguarding children in faith-based schools. "People from all faiths are welcome in Alberta, and the fundamental right to peaceful protest belongs to all Canadians."The ASIP grant, initially supporting non-profit organizations, eligible charities and places of worship, has been expanded to include Islamic and Jewish faith-based schools temporarily. Since its inception, the ASIP grant has distributed 231 individual grants totaling more than $2.4 million.Stacey Leavitt-Wright, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Edmonton, expressed sincere appreciation for the expansion of the ASIP grant. "With this added layer of protection, our community obtains the security it needs to function."Abraham Abougouche, principal of Edmonton Islamic Academy, expressed gratitude for the government's commitment to enhancing security for faith-based independent schools. "This grant helps independent schools such as Edmonton Islamic Academy provide students and staff with appropriate supports and security measures," he said.