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Alberta breaks ground on $2.9-billion Yellowhead Pipeline expected to support 2,000 jobs

ATCO’s Yellowhead Pipeline project has received final approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC), paving the way for immediate construction on the $2.9 billion natural gas transmission line.
ATCO’s Yellowhead Pipeline project has received final approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC), paving the way for immediate construction on the $2.9 billion natural gas transmission line.ATCO
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Abpoli
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Brian Jean
Atco
yellowhead pipeline
DOW Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero project
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Western Standard
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