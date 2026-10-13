Alberta breaks ground on $2.9-billion Yellowhead Pipeline expected to support 2,000 jobs

Construction is getting underway on Alberta’s $2.9-billion Yellowhead Pipeline, a major natural gas infrastructure project expected to support approximately 2,000 jobs and help generate $20 billion in industrial development.Premier Danielle Smith and Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean welcomed the groundbreaking, saying the project will strengthen Alberta’s energy infrastructure and support long-term economic growth.The project involves construction of 235 kilometres of pipeline and associated facilities, adding more than one billion cubic feet per day of natural gas transportation capacity.The additional capacity will supply Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, supporting industries including petrochemicals, manufacturing, hydrogen production, data centres and electricity generation.“Today’s groundbreaking marks an important milestone for the Yellowhead Pipeline and another step toward securing Alberta’s economic prosperity and energy future,” said Smith.“This $2.9-billion project will add more than one billion cubic feet per day of natural gas transportation capacity, helping to ensure Alberta’s Industrial Heartland has the reliable energy it needs to grow and create opportunities for future generations.”The province estimates the pipeline will enable approximately $20 billion in industrial spending, including Dow’s Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero project..Smith said expanding natural gas transportation infrastructure is essential to attracting major industrial projects and strengthening Alberta’s competitive position.“By strengthening our natural gas infrastructure, we are creating the conditions for greater industrial development, increased economic activity and a more competitive economy,” she said.“This project alone will enable about $20 billion of investments in Alberta, including the DOW Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero project. Projects like this are critical to Alberta’s long-term economic growth.”Jean said the project demonstrates continued private-sector confidence in Alberta’s energy industry and business climate.“Alberta continues to earn the confidence of job creators and investors from around the world,” said Jean.“This investment reinforces that Alberta is the best place in Canada to invest, build and do business.”Jean credited Alberta’s natural resources, skilled workforce and competitive business environment for attracting major infrastructure projects.He also acknowledged Canadian Utilities, ATCO and other project partners for their work in advancing the pipeline.“I want to commend Canadian Utilities, ATCO and the project partners, as well as the Indigenous communities, municipalities, landowners and other stakeholders who contributed their time and expertise throughout the project’s development,” he said.The province says the additional natural gas capacity will help accommodate growing industrial demand while creating opportunities for new businesses and expanded operations in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland.Jean said the government will continue supporting energy infrastructure projects that generate employment and economic activity.“Alberta’s government will continue supporting responsible infrastructure development that creates jobs, drives economic growth and builds lasting prosperity for people in Alberta,” he said.The province did not provide a projected completion date for the Yellowhead Pipeline in its announcement.