Alberta breaks housing records for second straight year, drives down rents

Alberta is building homes faster than ever, setting new records and pushing rental costs lower, government and industry figures say. In 2025, the province recorded more than 53,000 housing starts — the first time in Alberta’s history it has topped 50,000 in a single year — a 14% increase over the previous record set in 2024.The province’s second quarter alone saw more than 17,000 starts, the strongest three-month period for housing construction in Alberta’s history. “Once again, Alberta is punching above our weight,” said Jason Nixon, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services. “Our province is shattering housing records and building at unprecedented rates, keeping pace as more people than ever before call our great province home.”Alberta led the country in housing starts per capita for the second consecutive year. Though the province represents less than 12% of Canada’s population, it accounted for almost a quarter of all housing starts nationwide in 2025, and more than 80% of starts across the prairies..The government credits its low-tax, investment-friendly approach and efforts to reduce red tape, including initiatives like the Stop Housing Delays portal, with spurring construction and encouraging innovative housing strategies. Scott Fash, CEO of BILD Alberta, said Alberta’s regulatory reforms have unlocked record rental construction, easing pressure on renters and supporting long-term affordability.Rental housing saw historic growth, with nearly 20,000 purpose-built rental starts in 2025 — almost triple the levels from a decade ago. Rents fell almost twice the national average, and Alberta’s average asking rent is about $400 per month below the national figure. Smaller communities dominated the country’s most affordable rental markets, including Lloydminster, Fort McMurray, Medicine Hat and Grande Prairie..Bill Blais, president and CEO of Maclab Development Group, said Alberta’s business environment allows companies to focus on supplying housing. “The provincial government’s focus on well-paying jobs and predictable, market-responsive regulations keeps us here, reinvesting in new projects,” he said.The provincial government is also working to support low-income Albertans, providing affordable housing to more than 60,000 households, including rental assistance for over 13,000. Since launching the Stronger Foundations 10-year strategy in 2021, Alberta is nearly halfway to its goal of adding 25,000 affordable households by 2031.Quick stats: Alberta delivered 53,184 housing starts in 2025, up 14% from 46,632 in 2024. Edmonton recorded 21,337 starts, Calgary 27,684, and smaller cities like Grande Prairie and Medicine Hat saw double-digit growth in starts. Rental construction hit 19,681 purpose-built units, while six Alberta communities ranked among Canada’s ten most affordable small- and mid-sized rental markets.