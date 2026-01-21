News

Alberta breaks housing records for second straight year, drives down rents

Home under construction
Home under constructionCourtesy The Forest Products Association of Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Housing
Ableg
Jason Nixon
Scott Fash, CEO of BILD Alberta
Bill Blais, president and CEO of Maclab Development Group

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news