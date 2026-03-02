Alberta Budget 2026 commits $59 million to expand cardiac and ICU care in Southern Alberta

Alberta’s government is set to spend $59 million over three years to expand cardiac and intensive care services in southern Alberta, moving long-promised upgrades in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat from planning toward construction under Budget 2026.If passed, the funding will advance the South Zone Cardiac and Intensive Care Expansion project, including a new cardiac catheterization lab at Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge and expanded ICU and diagnostic capacity at both Chinook Regional Hospital and Medicine Hat Regional Hospital.Premier Danielle Smith said the project strengthens the broader provincial system. “Expanding cardiac and intensive care services in southern Alberta strengthens the entire provincial health system,” Smith said. “The infrastructure that is built will serve families and communities in the region for decades to come.”Health officials estimate that once complete, the expansion could bring ICU capacity to as many as 54 beds at Chinook Regional Hospital and 18 at Medicine Hat Regional Hospital, subject to final design and construction outcomes. The new cardiac catheterization lab in Lethbridge is expected to treat between 1,500 and 1,700 patients annually once fully operational..Currently, more than 1,300 patients from southern Alberta are transferred to Calgary each year for cardiac procedures. A local cath lab is intended to reduce those transfers and allow more patients to receive specialized care closer to home.Hospital and Surgical Health Services Minister Matt Jones said expanding services in the South Zone will improve patient outcomes. “Strengthening cardiac and intensive care services in southern Alberta ensures more patients have specialized care closer to home,” he said.The government previously allocated $5 million in Budget 2025 to advance planning and functional programming for the Lethbridge cardiac catheterization lab. Budget 2026 builds on that initial funding by supporting continued planning and early construction work.