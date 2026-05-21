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Alberta business leaders back Canada, warn against independence 'lunacy'

Gitane De Silva (left), founder and president of GDStrategic, Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta, and Deborah Yedlin, president and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce pushed back against the independence movement, warning it could create investment uncertainty and undermine efforts to build major energy infrastructure projects.
Gitane De Silva (left), founder and president of GDStrategic, Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta, and Deborah Yedlin, president and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce pushed back against the independence movement, warning it could create investment uncertainty and undermine efforts to build major energy infrastructure projects.WS Canva
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Pipelines
Danielle Smith
Calgary Chamber Of Commerce
Business Council Of Alberta
Mark Carney
Alberta Independence
Adam Legge
Deborah Yedlin
Alberta independence movement
Alberta Next Panel
Alberta pipelines
Energy Connections Canada
Gitane De Silva
GDStrategic
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