Alberta calls for federal action to end West Coast port work stoppage amid economic concerns

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen are urging swift federal intervention to resolve the latest work stoppage at Canada’s West Coast ports, warning that the disruption threatens Alberta’s economy and Canada’s global trade reputation. The ports, which handle about $50 million in daily Alberta exports — including agricultural, energy, and manufacturing products — are vital for the landlocked province’s access to international markets.“Alberta’s government is disappointed and dismayed that yet another work stoppage is occurring in Canada’s transportation sector,” the statement read. “A prolonged work stoppage will disrupt the movement of these products, backlog other transportation networks such as rail and trucking, and damage the economies of Alberta and Canada.”Smith and Dreeshen called on both employers and the ship and dock forepersons union to work with federal mediators to reach an agreement. They also called for decisive action from Ottawa, including binding arbitration to ensure port operations continue with minimal disruption.The Alberta officials emphasized the importance of a reliable transportation sector, citing annual work stoppages as evidence of deteriorating labour relations that require immediate federal attention. “Going forward, we encourage the federal government to respond proactively and more effectively to labour disputes affecting essential components of our transportation and supply chain networks,” they stated.Smith and Dreeshen further stressed that disruptions at federally regulated transportation sectors create “severe and widespread consequences” due to limited alternative service options, underscoring the urgency of restoring stability to safeguard both Alberta’s and Canada’s economies.