Bim’s Car Wash in Special Area #2, located in southern Alberta, has been fined $15,000 by the Human Rights Tribunal of Alberta (HRTA) for discriminating against applicant Laureen Cunningham for being an indigenous woman. But Bim's insists there is more to the story. 

“Based on the trauma, sleeplessness and loss of dignity and self-esteem arising from the respondent’s discriminatory conduct in this Complaint, I find that an award of $15,000.00 is appropriate as damages,” said HRTA Member Evaristus Oshionebo in a ruling.  

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

One person insults with racial slurs to which is reciprocated with an assault but only the one who made the slurs is punished. Got it.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

[sad]Sad but true in today's world.

Report Add Reply

