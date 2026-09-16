Alberta carbon capture pilot aims to cut costs by 70%

CALGARY — Alberta researchers are testing a new carbon capture system in Calgary that they say could slash costs by as much as 70% by reducing the amount of energy required to capture industrial emissions.InnoTech Alberta, part of the Alberta Innovates group of companies, launched the pilot at the Alberta Carbon Conversion Technology Centre in Calgary.The project combines three technologies developed in Alberta: a proprietary water-lean solvent, advanced packing materials and a microwave heating system designed to direct energy only where it is needed.The system is being tested using real industrial emissions from the Shepard Energy Centre.“Industry is looking for reliable, sustainable carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies, and this pilot emphasizes Alberta’s role as a globally recognized leader in this space,” said Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish.“We are developing solutions for Alberta and the world.”.The modular pilot includes a microwave carbon dioxide stripper capable of processing one tonne of CO₂ per day. Researchers say connecting the system to the Shepard facility’s flue gas will provide real-world data on its performance, energy use and potential for commercial deployment.The project is receiving support from the federal and Alberta governments, along with industry partners. The announcement did not specify how much taxpayer money is being spent on the pilot.“Alberta has the talent, expertise and infrastructure to develop technologies with global potential,” said Tom Whalen, senior vice-president of applied research, engineering and specialized testing services at Alberta Innovates.“By testing this technology at pilot scale, we’re helping reduce the risks associated with commercialization, while creating new opportunities for companies to compete, grow and bring homegrown innovations to market.”If successful, the technology could be used in several industrial carbon capture applications. Alberta Innovates says it could lower costs, support the province’s energy sector and create commercialization opportunities for Alberta companies.The pilot is scheduled to operate until December 2026. Researchers will collect information on its performance, energy savings and ability to be scaled for larger industrial operations.An update on the project is being presented during the 2026 Carbon Capture Conference in Edmonton, where industry representatives are gathering to discuss carbon capture and utilization technologies.