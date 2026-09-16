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Alberta carbon capture pilot aims to cut costs by 70%

Alberta researchers are testing a new carbon capture system in Calgary that they say could slash costs by as much as 70% by reducing the amount of energy required to capture industrial emissions.
Alberta researchers are testing a new carbon capture system in Calgary that they say could slash costs by as much as 70% by reducing the amount of energy required to capture industrial emissions.Courtesy of InnoTech Alberta
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Calgary
Edmonton
Nate Glubish
Emissions
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Carbon Capture
Carbon Emissions
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Carbon Capture And Sequestration
Carbon Capture And Storage
carbon capture canada
innotech alberta
Alberta Carbon Conversion Technology Centre
Tom Whalen
2026 Carbon Capture Conference
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