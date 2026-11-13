Alberta changes high school graduation requirements to give students more choice starting in 2028

Alberta high school students will have more freedom to choose their courses and pursue career interests under new graduation requirements announced by the provincial government Friday.Starting in fall 2028, students will be able to earn up to 53 credits through optional courses, up from the current 44, while maintaining the 100 credits needed to graduate.The changes are designed to give students more opportunities to explore skilled trades, agriculture, engineering, finance and other career paths while maintaining core academic requirements.Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said the province's graduation standards must reflect the changing demands of the workforce.“The world students are graduating into has changed significantly over the past 30 years, and our graduation requirements need to keep pace,” Nicolaides said.“These changes will give students more choice to explore their interests, develop real-world skills and choose a path that prepares them for a career, post-secondary education and success in life.”Under the new system, Grade 10 students will continue taking mandatory courses in English, social studies, mathematics and science.They will also be required to complete updated career and life management courses, along with physical education and wellness.However, students entering grades 11 and 12 will have greater flexibility in meeting their graduation requirements.Instead of completing specific mandatory courses, students will be able to earn credits across broader subject areas.Students will need 10 credits in humanities, which can be earned through English language arts, social studies or a combination of both..They will also require five credits in mathematics or science, along with mandatory credits in physical education, wellness and financial literacy.Students planning to attend university will still be able to take additional academic courses, including advanced mathematics, sciences, English and social studies.Those interested in entering the workforce or pursuing skilled trades will have more opportunities to concentrate on practical and career-focused subjects.The province said the changes will also place greater emphasis on financial literacy, career planning and personal wellness.Holly Bilton, chair of Chinook's Edge School Division, welcomed the additional flexibility.“While maintaining essential academic foundations, this flexibility empowers students to align their senior years directly with their interests and career goals,” Bilton said.“These are not merely 'option' classes, they are critical stepping stones that offer life skills and connect passion with viable career pathways.”Bilton said the division looks forward to helping students select courses that lead to post-secondary opportunities and careers.Bradey Thompson, principal and co-founder of Fusion Collegiate, said allowing students to pursue their interests could also improve engagement in the classroom.“We welcome the increased flexibility in graduation requirements, which will give students more opportunities to pursue courses that align with their interests, aspirations and future career pathways,” Thompson said.“That connection is a powerful driver of student engagement.”Despite the increased flexibility, students will still be required to write at least one provincial diploma examination to graduate.The exam can be in English language arts, social studies, mathematics or science.The government is also considering making a financial literacy assessment a future graduation requirement..Implementation will take place over three school years.The new requirements will first apply to Grade 10 students in fall 2028, followed by Grade 11 students in fall 2029.By fall 2030, the changes will apply across all senior high school grades.The province said transition arrangements for students already in grades 11 and 12 will be developed following consultations with education partners.Discussions will also take place with francophone education representatives to determine how the requirements will apply to francophone diplomas.Beginning this fall, the government will consult education partners on new one-credit courses in physical education, wellness and financial literacy for grades 11 and 12.Consultations will also begin on updated Grade 10 mathematics and social studies curricula for grades 10, 11 and 12.The province said the changes are intended to ensure students graduate with the academic foundations, practical skills and career preparation needed to succeed after high school.