Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mark Joffe said it has come to his attention six more daycares have documented children who have tested positive for E. coli.
“Some of these children are connected to the daycares from the original outbreak,” said Joffe in a Friday statement.
“These additional facilities will be closed, out of an abundance of caution.”
Joffe said the six additional sites are Active Start Country Hills, CanCare Childcare — Scenic Acres, CEFA Early Learning Childcare — South, MTC Daycare, Renert Junior Kindergarten, and Calgary JCC Child Care.
He added facilities will be required to be cleaned and sanitized, and all children will be tested to confirm their negative status before returning to them. All facility operators have been contacted, and parents have been notified as soon as possible by those working with Alberta Health Services.
Vik Academy has been closed again for precaution pending test results. It was part of the original closures.
To all the parents involved in this situation, Joffe said he hears them and understands what they are going through. However, he said it is “crucial for parents who have children who attend these daycares follow the guidance being given to them by healthcare professionals.”
To all the daycare operators in the Calgary area, he said they should confirm the health and daycare history of children who are new to their facilities.
Parents and staff from affected daycares have been provided with information about if they or their children experience symptoms, test positive, or have concerns about health and safety. If children are experiencing more severe symptoms such as bloody diarrhea, they should be taken to an emergency department.
E. coli is a highly transmissible bacteria that can be spread by food or water sources or by hand to mouth contact. Some secondary transmission is common and expected in significant outbreaks such as this.
The 11 original sites that were closed were Fueling Brains Braeside, West 85th, New Brighton, Centennial, McKnight, and Bridgeland; Kidz Space; Vik Academy; Little Oak Early Education; Almond Branch School; and Braineer Academy.
“By working together and following health guidance, we will stop this outbreak,” said Joffe.
The number of cases of E. coli in Calgary daycares climbed on September 6 as health officials scrambled to contain an outbreak that sickened many young children.
AHS issued closure orders for 11 separate daycare facilities “until issues are resolved.”
“Families with children attending any of the locations listed below have been sent letters advising of the outbreak and are being asked to monitor for symptoms,” said AHS.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fought back tears on Friday when speaking about the relief the provincial government will be providing to people affected by the E. coli outbreak at various Calgary daycare centres.
“What’s believed to have happened was a violation of food safety standards in a shared kitchen and undoubtedly a violation of parents’ faith in the system,” said Smith.
“When people trust their child to someone else, they expect their child will receive the best possible care.”
.@ABDanielleSmith said what is believed to have happened is a violation of food standards and parents’ trust. Wanting children suffer from another person’s caused. pic.twitter.com/j7lObjMFVH— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) September 15, 2023
