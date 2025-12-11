Alberta chiefs say Alberta-Canada MOU is 'out of control' and they will 'take action' if infrastructure project takes place

Treaty 8 First Nations leaders are calling on the federal government to immediately pause all actions related to a recently announced memorandum of understanding between Canada and Alberta.They argue that the agreement constitutes a breach of treaty obligations due to what they describe as zero consultation with the affected nations.Speaking at a news conference in Ottawa, Treaty 8 Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi and several northern Alberta First Nations chiefs said the MOU, which they link to potential pipeline and carbon capture initiatives, was negotiated and unveiled without any notice to nations whose territories would be directly affected. Chiefs repeatedly described the process as unconstitutional and contrary to the honour of the Crown..“No federal or provincial government can negotiate development on Treaty 8 lands without the direct involvement and consent of the Treaty 8 First Nations,” Mercredi said. “Our nations are not stakeholders. We are rights holders.”Leaders said the federal government has a duty to ensure consultation happens before major project announcements.Several chiefs accused both levels of government of sidelining indigenous governments while advancing industrial plans in northern Alberta.Mercredi said the Prime Minister committed during a July meeting to ensuring proper consultation, but that the promise has not been reflected in practice..The chiefs warned that any further attempt to move ahead without Treaty 8 involvement will prompt immediate action.They said this could include withdrawing cooperation from joint initiatives and using legal, political and grassroots tools to defend their sovereignty. “We expect Canada to ensure meaningful consultation takes place,” Mercredi said.Chief Billy Joe Tuccaro of Mikisew Cree First Nation raised concerns about cumulative environmental impacts from oil sands development, including tailings, abandoned wells and water use.Tuccaro also pointed to cancer rates in his community, saying 149 cases were recorded between 1993 and 2022 and that he believes additional recent cases may be linked to a 2022 industrial incident..“If your house is on fire, would you add more wood to it” he said, arguing that existing health and environmental issues must be addressed before any new development is considered.Other chiefs expressed opposition to proposed “treat and release” tailings plans and to the scale of water required for carbon capture projects. None of the leaders speaking said their nations support the Pathways carbon capture proposal.Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation acting chief Terry Villeneuve said his nation opposes increasing oil sands production, expanding toxic tailings, lifting the West Coast tanker ban and advancing the Pathways project. “Our treaty is not a bargaining chip,” Villeneuve said. “All of Alberta is treaty land.”Leaders were also questioned about the federal Indigenous Advisory Council for major projects. Mercredi, who sits on the council, said it had no prior knowledge of the MOU and does not engage with project proponents. He said its terms of reference are still being developed. “We were not aware this MOU was being drafted,” he said..Mercredi added that if the government does not follow the council’s advice once the terms of reference are complete, members may consider leaving the table.Asked whether they believe the Prime Minister’s assurances that no projects will advance without First Nations consent, chiefs said governments must demonstrate a change from past practices. They cited drought impacts, industrial water use and provincial legislation they view as hostile to First Nations rights.“Alberta is out of control,” Mercredi said, arguing that early consultation would avoid repeated conflicts.Several chiefs also criticized the structure of national indigenous meetings in Ottawa, saying limited access to federal officials hinders meaningful dialogue. Treaty 8 leaders said they are seeking a direct meeting with the Prime Minister in the new year.The press conference closed with an emphasis that they are not opposed to development but require meaningful participation. “We want inclusion at the forefront,” said Chief Sheldon Sunshine of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation. “Fast tracking development without fixing the impacts we already face will only fast track the demise of our people.”