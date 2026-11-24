CALGARY — Alberta’s child and youth advocate found that assessments in 74% of the cases her office reviewed failed to capture a young person’s circumstances, how their needs were changing or what support caregivers could provide.The report, Calling for Change, examined the cases of 69 young people who died and 13 who were seriously injured. Assessment was the most common concern across the systems serving children and youth. The advocate found that ministries generally had policies and guidance in place, but the quality of assessments remained uneven..DEREGT: Alberta students lost 1.5 grade levels of reading ability – the education establishment shrugs.“Frontline professionals are making difficult decisions every day, often in complex and rapidly changing circumstances,” said Child and Youth Advocate Terri Pelton.“They need consistent opportunities to reflect on their practice, seek guidance and make informed decisions.”Pelton called on ministries to set minimum standards for frontline supervision and regularly check whether supervisors meet those standards and give staff the guidance they need.She also called for mandatory training and ongoing professional development for staff who supervise, guide or approve frontline decisions.The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate is an independent office of the Alberta Legislature that represents young people involved in the child intervention and youth justice systems.