ALERT Logo

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams handle investigations into serious crimes.

 Courtesy CBC

Operation ICE Storm 5 has led to the arrest of eight child sexual exploitation suspects. 

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation team made the arrests over the past three months in Calgary and Coalhurst, AB, according to a Wednesday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

Raz
Raz

ourrescue.org. Trafficking is a multi-billion $ industry that governments are involved in around the globe.

Report Add Reply
Archie B
Archie B

Names are released here at WS but not really until I see them in The Sun and Herald and also on Global, CTV and CBC news.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

They could make arrests for child sexual exploitation any weekend at a taxpayer funded library where the the trannies go to groom children, but that molestation seems to be A ok with law enforcement.

Report Add Reply
JGL
JGL

Truth being exposed. Child sexual exploitation & child trafficking is a billion $$ industry. Glad to see these monsters being named.

Sound of Freedom with Jim Caviezl as Tim Ballard of Operation Underground Railroad is a must see for all those who can face the truth and are compelled to end this horrific practice.

Landmark Cinemas will be showing "Sound of Freedom" July 3 & July 5 in Alberta.

https://www.landmarkcinemas.com/film-info/sound-of-freedom

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Everybody go see "Sound of Freedom" take a friend and tell others about it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.