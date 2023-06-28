Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Operation ICE Storm 5 has led to the arrest of eight child sexual exploitation suspects.
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation team made the arrests over the past three months in Calgary and Coalhurst, AB, according to a Wednesday press release.
The release said the ICE team launched Operation ICE Storm 5 in April and focused on high-level targets which were sharing and distributing large collections of child sexual exploitation materials via peer-to-peer file sharing networks. It said the operation prioritized suspects with the largest collections and some of the most graphic content.
To date, almost one million child sexual exploitation photos and videos have been identified. More than 35 computers and electronic devices were seized, which resulted in terabytes of data for forensics technicians to analyze.
At this point in the investigation, the release said ICE investigators do not believe any of the victims are from Alberta or any hands-on offences had taken place.
A total of eight Calgary suspects were arrested and each face charges of possession of child pornography, access child pornography, and make available child pornography. These suspects were:
Claudio Foglia, 60, of Calgary;
Warren Flemming, 40, of Calgary;
Craig Drumgold, 49, of Calgary;
Tyler Sartison, 54, of Calgary;
Derek Eichele, 59, of Calgary;
Chris Jenkins, 31 of Coalhurst;
Thomas Weatherhead, 51, of Calgary; and
Jesse Carlson-Lepage, 35, of Calgary.
This investigation relied on the assistance of a number of police agencies, including the Calgary Police Service, the Lethbridge Police Service, the Medicine Hat Police Service, Canmore RCMP, and Coalhurst RCMP.
Anyone with information about this investigation or any child exploitation offence is asked to contact police or cybertip.ca.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
ourrescue.org. Trafficking is a multi-billion $ industry that governments are involved in around the globe.
Names are released here at WS but not really until I see them in The Sun and Herald and also on Global, CTV and CBC news.
They could make arrests for child sexual exploitation any weekend at a taxpayer funded library where the the trannies go to groom children, but that molestation seems to be A ok with law enforcement.
Truth being exposed. Child sexual exploitation & child trafficking is a billion $$ industry. Glad to see these monsters being named.
Sound of Freedom with Jim Caviezl as Tim Ballard of Operation Underground Railroad is a must see for all those who can face the truth and are compelled to end this horrific practice.
Landmark Cinemas will be showing "Sound of Freedom" July 3 & July 5 in Alberta.
https://www.landmarkcinemas.com/film-info/sound-of-freedom
Everybody go see "Sound of Freedom" take a friend and tell others about it.
