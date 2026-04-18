Alberta Christian Leadership Summit to be hosted in Red Deer

Premier Danielle Smith, as well as other politicians will be taking part in the Alberta Christian Leadership Summit this year.The summit will be held in Red Deer on May 4, with Smith and others engaging in an open dialogue with Christian thought leaders in Alberta.Who else will be attending?Another big name, Preston Manning, the founding leader of Canada's Reform Party, as well as the former leader of the opposition party of Canada, will be there..Paul Brandt, a Canadian country artist, along with UCP Alberta MLAs, Demetrios Nicolaides, Adriana LaGrange, Nathan Neudorf, Ron Wiebe, Jennifer Johnson, as well as Conservative MPs Andrew Lawton, and Arnold Viersen will also be in attendance.Alberta's Christian Impact Network founder, Michael Clark, will also be present.His organization states the summit's purpose is to "connect Christian leaders across Canada with government, business, and cultural institutions—strengthening faith-based influence in public life and advancing meaningful engagement at the highest levels of leadership.".On the itinerary, topics include medical ethics, freedom of speech and hate speech legislation, faith-based schooling, the role of churches and charities in public policy, a Q&A segment with elected officials, and more.Whether you're a church leader, a business leader, an educator, a volunteer, or an interested youth, all are welcome.Tickets are available to purchase here.