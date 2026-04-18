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Alberta Christian Leadership Summit to be hosted in Red Deer

Premier Danielle Smith, as well as other politicians, will be taking part in the Alberta Christian Leadership Summit, engaging in an open dialogue with Christian thought leaders in Alberta.
Alberta Christian Leadership Summit
Alberta Christian Leadership SummitCredit: Alberta Christian Leadership Summit
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Preston Manning
Adriana Lagrange
Andrew Lawton
#abpoli
Alberta Christian Leadership Summit
Christian Leadership Summit
Danielle Smith conference
christian conference
Alberta Christian Leadership Summit to be hosted in Red Deer

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