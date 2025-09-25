Alberta church burned to the ground, two aboriginal suspects charged after dangerous RCMP chase

Smoky Lake RCMP have arrested two people in connection with a string of vehicle thefts and a fire that destroyed the All Saints Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Bellis, Alta. The arrests come after a dramatic police pursuit involving erratic driving, bear mace, and a vehicle ramming a police car.On Sunday, officers responded to reports of one attempted and one completed vehicle theft. When police attempted a traffic stop, the suspects fled, prompting the deployment of a spike belt. The stolen vehicle continued to flee, while another suspect vehicle eventually stopped, with suspects fleeing on foot. RCMP Police Dog Services and drone units helped locate and arrest three suspects, including a youth.Investigators later linked the suspects to a fire at a nearly century-old church in Bellis. Fire investigators believe an accelerant was used. Items recovered from the suspect vehicle tied the individuals to the arson, and police say at least one suspect remains at large..Sandy Dawn Marie White, 23, and Lazare Favel, 26, both residents of Saddle Lake First Nations, face multiple charges including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault on police with a weapon, break and enter, arson, and mischief to cultural property. Favel was remanded into custody and will appear in Fort Saskatchewan on Sept. 25, while White was released on conditions to appear on Oct. 23.“We are saddened to see a nearly century-old cultural building destroyed in such a manner,” said Sgt. Anita Doktor, Smoky Lake RCMP Detachment Commander. “We believe in preserving our history, no matter our beliefs, and want to highlight the fact that this is not something that should take place within our communities. We thank the surrounding detachments and specialized RCMP units for assisting in this investigation.”Scores of churches have been burned across Canada after reports that a BC First Nation had found the graves of 215 children at the Kamloops Residdential School.Despite millions of dollars being spent, there have been no excavations or bodies found at the school.RCMP continue to seek information on any outstanding suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Smoky Lake RCMP, their local police, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app. Non-emergency RCMP inquiries can be made at 310-RCMP(7267)..Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.